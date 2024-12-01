Karnataka farmers to go on hunger strike

BENGALURU: Extending support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) (apolitical), an association of farmers that is demanding legalisation of the minimum support Price (MSP), farmers of Karnataka have decided to go on a hunger strike at Freedom Park in Bengaluru from December 6.

The SKM has decided to march towards Delhi from December 6.

Speaking to reporters, senior farmer leader, Kuruburu Shanthakumar, who is also the convenor to South India SKM, said that the farmers are demanding that the Union Government introduce pension to farmers who are aged 60 and above and also bring changes to the Fasal Bima scheme.

“Farmers, who are protesting near Delhi, are being treated as traitors. Police have arrested them and insulted the entire farming community. Many farmers are on a hunger strike... the protest has entered the fourth day. We condemn this act of the government which is trying to control farmers,” he said.

He said that starting Sunday, they will be conducting regional awareness programmes at Vijayapura, Raichur, and Mysuru and later, will take up the protest in a big way. He also said the NABARD funds to the states have been deducted, and this was an attempt to take stop the loan with low interest given to farmers.