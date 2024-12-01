No more use of IV Ringer’s lactate in government hospitals across Karnataka

BENGALURU: In the wake of the deaths of five postpartum women at the District Hospital and Ballari Medical College and Research Centre (BMRC), the state health department has suspended the use of IV Ringer’s lactate in all government hospitals across the state as a precautionary measure, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced on Saturday.

Rao explained that Ringer’s lactate glucose has been in use in hospitals for a long time. This year, 192 batches of the IV solution were supplied by the Drug Supply Corporation to hospitals. However, following concerns raised about two specific batches during its use, all 192 batches were stopped as a precautionary measure. “Previously, after the manufacturer obtained a court order, the solution was tested at the Central Drug Laboratory. Based on this, a technical expert committee in Karnataka allowed the use of these specific batches in hospitals,” Rao said, highlighting the background.

The focus now remains on the IV solution used at Ballari District Hospital, where doubts persist. The batches supplied there have been sent for anaerobic testing, to determine whether the solution contributed to the deaths of the postpartum women.

The minister said the test results are expected within a week, and a final decision on the use of the solution will be made based on these findings. “Until we receive clarity, the use of IV Ringer’s lactate has been completely stopped across the state as a precautionary measure,” he said, adding that hospitals have been instructed not to use the solution, though certain batches were found to meet quality standards.

Upalokayukta takes up suo motu case

Following news reports of the deaths of four postpartum women at the District Hospital and BMRC in Ballari this month, allegedly due to inadequate care and medication, Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice B Veerappa has taken suo motu action.

The Upalokayukta directed the Ballari Superintendent of Police to inspect the hospitals and submit a report, which was filed on Friday. Based on findings, a suo motu case was registered against doctors of both institutions, with notices seeking their explanation.

The Ballari DC, Ballari ZPCEO, and health commissioner have been instructed to provide a detailed report within a month.