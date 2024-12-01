Sa Ra Mahesh seeks legal action against IAS officer

MYSURU: In an interesting development, former minister and JDS leader Sa Ra Mahesh had demanded the Congress government to initiate legal action against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and has threatened to approach court if no legal action is initiated against her.

Mahesh had a bitter feud against the former deputy commissioner of Mysuru. Mahesh had filed a defamation case against Sindhuri after she accused him of land grabbing and encroachment. But with the intervention of senior bureaucrat P Manivannan, the matter was settled with a compromise and Mahesh had withdrawn the case.

“Who is protecting Sindhuri who is facing charges of corruption and misuse of government funds?,” he questioned.

Reiterating the charges against the IAS officer, Mahesh said that Rohini did not take the approval of local bodies for the purchase of cloth bags when she was the deputy commissioner.

A bag that was available for Rs 13 in the open market was purchased for Rs 52 and public money was misused. Also, an indoor swimming pool, a gym, and a building were constructed without permission at the cost of Rs 50 lakh on the premises of the official residence of the DC for which Rs 16.35 lakh was wasted. Similarly, due to her dereliction of duty, 24 corona infected people died in Chamarajanagar due to lack of oxygen.