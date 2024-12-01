Seers from Karnataka on a mission to clear encroachment

KALABURAGI: A delegation of about 100 pontiffs from various mutts across the state under the banner of Veerashiva Lingayata Sanghatana Vedike will now pressure the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and MPs to clear the encroachment the land that was originally meant to construct the Anubhava Mantapa, said Pontiff Andola Shri Sidhalinga Swamiji of Karuneshwara Mutt here on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference here, the original place of the Anubhava Mantapa of 12th century at Basavakalyan has been encroached and now it has been identified as Peer Pasha Bangla.

“The place of the original Anubhava Mantapa was encroached when the Nizams ruled over the region, and it was not cleared till date.

Though everybody knew it, nobody including the successive governments took the initiative to clear the same. The delegation of pontiffs, at least now the Prime Minister, other union ministers and MPs should clear the encroachment and construct the Anubhava Mantapa in its original place,” they said.