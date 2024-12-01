Silence should not be mistaken for weakness: Vijayendra to detractors

BENGALURU: As some leaders in the state unit of the BJP continue to openly speak against him, state party president BY Vijayendra on Saturday said his silence should not be mistaken as weakness and those expecting a change of guard in the party will be disappointed.

Speaking to media persons, the BJP leader said they are making honest efforts to take everyone along and the party Central leaders are satisfied with his efforts. Hitting out at his detractors within the party, Vijayendra said some leaders are talking as if being Yediyurappa’s son itself is a crime and he would respond to them in the coming days.

Vijayendra said that he is not going to New Delhi to give a complaint asking the Central leaders to expel MLA Basangounda Patil Yatnal from the party. The Central leaders are taking note of all the developments, the media is reporting statements made by some leaders and they also get information in their own method, he said. “I do not think, this will go on for long,” the BJP leader said. Vijayendra said that he met the party’s Central leaders in Delhi and apprised them about the results of the bypolls to three Assembly seats in the state.

Vijayendra said that those who criticise him are under the illusion that they will become big leaders by doing so and the party workers want an end to such developments. The BJP leader said he brought all the developments to the notice of those who needed to be kept informed. “If my silence is considered as a weakness, that would be a mistake,” he said.