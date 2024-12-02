18-year-old from Karnataka among youngest Indians to get commercial pilot licence

VIJAYAPURA: Samaira Hullur, an 18-year-old from Vijayapura city, has now carved a niche for herself in the aviation industry by arguably becoming the youngest Indian to hold a Commercial Pilot License (CPL). Daughter of businessman Amin Hullur, she has made a mark in the aviation sector by getting a CPL at a very young age.

Samaira’s aviation journey began with an intensive six-month training programme at Vinod Yadav Aviation Academy. Under the mentorship of academy founders Vinod Yadav and Captain Tapesh Kumar, she successfully cleared all CPL exams on her first attempt. “The training was rigorous but with the constant support, it became easy. All credit for my achievement goes to the guidance and support of Captain Tapesh Kumar and Vinod Yadav,” said Samaira.

Giving an insight about her training aspect, she said she had undergone six mandatory courses which include flying a small aircraft. She said that she also gained 200 hours of flying experience. She said, this is a new thing for Vijayapura as no girl has cleared the exam. ‘‘Now, I am the youngest commercial pilot in the country,’’ she said.

After excelling in her ground school and written exams, Samaira moved to Carver Aviation Academy in Baramati, Maharashtra, to undertake seven months of flight training. The academy’s comprehensive and demanding programme honed her skills and prepared her for real-world challenges in aviation. “Carver Aviation Academy not only strengthened my technical expertise but also broadened my understanding of the limitless possibilities in aviation,”she said. Samaira credits her inspiration to Captain Tapesh Kumar, who himself holds the record of becoming India’s youngest captain at 25 years old.