BBMP targets illegal tree felling services in Bengaluru, issues notice to Justdial

BENGALURU: With over 85 private agencies openly advertising their services of felling and pruning trees across Bengaluru, the BBMP Forest Division has begun to track each one of them, and has also issued a notice to local search engine, Justdial, to inform its clients who provide these services to get the forest department’s permission, before embarking any such endeavours.

Speaking to TNSE, BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, said there have been complaints that some private agencies are resorting to cutting of trees, without bringing the matter to the notice of range forest officers of the concerned zones. They are also allegedly collecting money for the service from the public.

“To end this illegality, we have started to check the veracity of the agencies, ascertaining if they are registered with the BBMP in the past to carry out such tasks, follow protocols, and others. The BBMP forest department has written to Justdial, asking it to check with it clients about mandatory registration with the BBMP forest division for cutting trees,” said Swamy.

Urban conservationist, who is popularly known as the ‘Tree Doctor’, Vijay Nishanth, said some commercial business outlets, for want of clear visibility of their establishments, resort to getting rid of trees, which tend to block the view. “Since their act is illegal, they do not follow compensatory afforestation, therefore reducing the city’s green cover,” he opined.