BJP serves show cause notice to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BENGALURU: The BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee has served a show cause notice to Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for "continuing tirade against the state level party leadership" asking him to reply within 10 ten days.

The party said it would proceed to take a final view on the issue if he fails to give a reply within the stipulated time.

"Your tirade against the state level party leadership and your defiance of party directives and making public pronouncements and stance in contravention of party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance has been reported in media as well as by different party forums," Om Pathak, CDC member secretary said in his show cause notice on 1 December, which was shared with media on Monday.

Yatnal is known as a strong critic of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family, especially BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra.

He often targeted them and demanded the BJP central leadership to check Yediyurappa's 'dynastic politics' for effective fight against the dynastic politics of Congress.

Pathak said, "It is a matter of 'great concern' that despite having been issued show cause notice several times in the past and your assurances of good conduct, the acts of indiscipline continue unabated."

Noting his seniority and long-standing in the party, Pathak said the Central Disciplinary Committee took a lenient view on the explanations submitted by him in the past.