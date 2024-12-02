Cyclonic rains disrupt coffee picking across Kodagu

MADIKERI: The cyclonic rains are lashing several parts of Kodagu bringing in a fresh wave of troubles to the coffee growers in the district. While the coffee prices have gone up in the international markets, the growers fear that they will be unable to enjoy the same due to predicted low quality production of coffee following untimely rains.

The changing weather pattern is affecting the coffee sector severely and the cyclonic rains lashing the district are brewing troubles to the small coffee growers.

“December month is the picking season for Arabica coffee beans. While the picking work of the beans has started, the untimely rains have come in the way,” explained Subbaiah, a grower in Makkanduru limits.

He explained that the picking of the beans will be slowed down due to rains and added, “If the rains continue, the beans on the plants will break open. This will affect the quality of coffee and when quality reduces, the yield does not fetch good returns.”

Further, the untimely rains result in increased mushrooming of weed across the plantations and growers have to hire additional labour to remove the weed.

“Following untimely and heavy rains in September, the coffee plantations were engulfed with weed. We had hired labourers to remove these weeds. Nevertheless, the rains during December will also result in increased weed growth and we have to shed extra bucks to maintain the estates,” explained B Chengappa, a grower in Madikeri.

Meanwhile, the cloudy weather accompanied by rains will also hinder the drying process of picked coffee beans, which will affect the quality.

“Due to the changing weather conditions, coffee plantations are no longer a lucrative business,” Subbaiah concluded.