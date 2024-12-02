Four arrested for chaining man over financial dispute in Dharwad Dhaba in Karnataka

DHARWAD: Days after a man who was chained in a dhaba on the outskirts of Dharwad was rescued by the police, the story has taken a new twist. The district police took four people into custody in connection with the case on Saturday. Earlier, it was claimed that the chained person had mental health issues, but now it appears to be a case of financial dispute.

On Friday, senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopal Bykod visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

The SP told TNIE, that day, the father of the rescued man and others had come with come up with various stories but a probe has revealed something else.

Arunkumar Yadav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, arrived in the city five years ago. He borrowed Rs 1 lakh from the dhaba owner for his daughter’s marriage by promising to work at his dhaba along with his son. But when his son Kiran (who was later chained) started to work at different places and avoided work at the dhaba, the owner chained him for the last 20 days.

Police have taken the four people into custody. They are Mohamad Aburkar Nayak, owner of Old Mulla Dhaba, Taifur Shamin Ahmed resident of Udakeri and relative of the owner, manager Manjunath Uppar and another accused Shanoor Babajan. All of them will be produced before a court.