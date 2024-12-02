Iskcon holds global sankirtan against violence on Bangladesh Hindus

BENGALURU: Following the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent devotee leader and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, by Dhaka police, Iskcon organized a Global Sankirtan across the world in solidarity with the persecuted Hindus of Bangladesh on Sunday.

Iskcon Bengaluru also organized a peaceful sankirtan on Hare Krishna Hill to show support for the persecuted minorities in Bangladesh. The event saw participation from renowned spiritual leaders such as Sri Vishvaprasanna Teertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, devotees and well-wishers.

The event, Iskcon leaders said, was held in response to the escalating violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, where temples have been targeted, and followers of Sanatana Dharma are under serious threat.

Fanatic mobs have been responsible for numerous attacks, resulting in the death of many innocent people. These ongoing attacks on Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh have sparked global concern, with calls for the violence to cease. The Iskcon movement’s Global Sankirtan was a peaceful demonstration aimed at expressing the grief and pain of the global Hindu community, the leaders said in a statement.

The movement emphasized that the programme was not intended to oppose Bangladesh or any religious community but was instead a call for the protection and safety of all minorities in the country.

Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman and mentor of the Global Hare Krishna Movement and president of Iskcon Bengaluru, expressed deep concern regarding the violence in Bangladesh. “We have come across disturbing reports about violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. We are deeply concerned about the situation and expect the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, Iskcon devotees and all other persecuted minority communities,” he added. He also urged the Government of India to work with neighbouring countries to protect the rights of minorities in the region.