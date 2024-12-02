Karnataka board timetable out: PUC exams from March 1, SSLC from March 20

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board released the tentative examination timetable for the 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for 2024-25 academic year on Monday.

According to the provisional timetable, the second PUC exams will begin on March 1, with Kannada and Arabic exams. Mathematics will be held on March 3, and the exams will conclude on March 19.

Soon after the second PUC exam, SSLC exam 1 will commence on March 20 with language exams including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit. The social science exam will follow on March 22, and the exam will conclude with Science, Political Science and Music on April 2.

The board has given a 15-day period, from December 2 to 16, for students, parents, and the public to raise objections to the provisional timetable. Any concerns can be submitted by email to chairpersonkseeb@gmail.com.

High school headmasters and pre-university college principals across the state have been directed to prominently display the timetable on their institution’s notice boards to keep students informed.

Moreover, students enrolled in JTS subjects (56, 57, 58, and 59) will take their practical and oral exams on April 3, at their respective schools.