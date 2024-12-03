CM Siddaramaiah dismisses Opposition’s criticism, asserts unshakable leadership after bypoll wins

Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s international cricket stadium at Sorekunte and launched development works worth Rs 1,259 crore in Tumakuru. “I have been in politics for 41 years, have served as DyCM and CM twice, and was also the leader of the opposition. If I were the kind of person to get scared, I wouldn’t be standing here today. I have done nothing wrong, so I have nothing to fear,” Siddaramaiah said, dismissing the Opposition’s protests.

A few days ago, BJP and JDS MLAs from Tumakuru, especially B Suresh Gowda and MT Krishnappa, had announced their intention to greet the CM with “Go back, Siddaramaiah” slogans.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, who is also Tumakuru district in-charge minister, claimed to have convinced the Opposition MLAs to secure additional grants for their respective constituencies.

“In a federal structure, both the Centre and States must work together. Only then will they be able to achieve development,” the CM indirectly warned the Opposition MLAs, pointing out that voters would reject them, as seen in the recent bypoll results, if they continue to criticize the government for political gain. “In a democratic system, the Opposition is free to criticize, and I am not against it. But criticism should be constructive,” Siddaramaiah added.