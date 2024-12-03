DK Shivakumar slams Opposition, defends guarantee schemes and development progress in Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah stated that the guarantees and other development schemes of his government are for all castes and religions. “The state’s economy has received a boost because we have planned for the development of everyone,” the CM said, adding that Karnataka has registered a GSDP growth of 10.2%, compared to the national average of 8.2%.

“Karnataka is second only to Maharashtra in attracting FDI and in paying taxes. All this is possible because of the collective contribution of all castes and religions,” the CM added.

Siddaramaiah also mentioned that out of the Rs 1.26 lakh crore earmarked for development in the budget, Rs 56,000 crore has been set aside for the guarantees.

Shivakumar claimed that the state government has already inaugurated the Yettinahole water project. However, he acknowledged there were a few bottlenecks, and once they are resolved, water will flow to the arid regions of the state, including Tumakuru district.

He also stated that the people of the state have further strengthened the Congress by electing party candidates in the recent bypolls.