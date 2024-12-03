Karnataka HC quashes FIR on electoral bonds extortion case against former BJP MP Naleen Kumar Kateel

BENGALURU: In a relief to former BJP MP Naleen Kumar Kateel, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him on the charges of extortion over electoral bonds by the city police.

The FIR was registered in compliance with the order passed by a magistrate based on a private complaint.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the order that the crime registered in so far as the petitioner--Kateel questioning the legality of the crime registered against him is quashed. The detailed order is yet to be available.

Tilak Nagar police registered the crime against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Member of Parliament Naleen Kumar Kateel, officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED), office bearers of BJP on the charges of extortion over electoral bonds on an order passed by a magistrate on a private complaint filed by Adarsh R Iyer, the Co-President of Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP) over electoral bonds.

Immediately after registration of the crime, Kateel moved the high court.