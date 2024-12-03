R Ashoka warns against eviction of farmers over Waqf Board notices, accuses Congress of appeasement

MYSURU: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday warned the state government against evicting farmers and owners of various institutions from their lands in light of notices issued to them by the Waqf Board, claiming rights over their properties.

He was speaking after visiting Muneshwara Colony, where notices have been issued to 101 families, claiming that their lands belonged to the board. A notice has also been issued by the board, claiming rights over a Basava mandir in the colony, he said.

Ashoka said the BJP would not be responsible if the state witnessed a law and order situation over the Waqf issue. Thousands of farmers, who have been residing on and tilling their lands for decades, have been issued notices.