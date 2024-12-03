R Ashoka warns against eviction of farmers over Waqf Board notices, accuses Congress of appeasement

MYSURU: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday warned the state government against evicting farmers and owners of various institutions from their lands in light of notices issued to them by the Waqf Board, claiming rights over their properties.
He was speaking after visiting Muneshwara Colony, where notices have been issued to 101 families, claiming that their lands belonged to the board. A notice has also been issued by the board, claiming rights over a Basava mandir in the colony, he said.
Ashoka said the BJP would not be responsible if the state witnessed a law and order situation over the Waqf issue. Thousands of farmers, who have been residing on and tilling their lands for decades, have been issued notices.
Accusing the Congress government of indulging in appeasement politics to garner the votes of the minority community, he blamed former PMs and Congress leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh for the issue, alleging that they granted extraordinary powers to the board.
He said the seer of Basavanjali Mutt and residents of Muneshwara Colony had expressed fears of eviction from their lands. Stating that the previous BJP government had released Rs 60 lakh for the mutt, Ashoka said the residents had now been forced to appear before the Waqf Committee in Bengaluru.
Terming the board as a “cancer,” the BJP leader accused Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan of pressuring revenue officials to serve notices, claiming the board’s rights over farmers’ lands by changing their RTCs and land records. The board has put up boards claiming its rights over farmers’ lands in many places, he alleged.
BJP leader CT Ravi urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to clarify his stand on the Waqf row. The BJP is against the Waqf Act and wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish it. Siddaramaiah should ensure justice for those who have been issued notices by the board at Muneshwara Colony, he said. Former Union minister Narayanaswamy also spoke.