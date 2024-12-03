Shiggaon MLA Yasir Khan Pathan protests exclusion from Karnataka folklore university convocation stage

SHIVAMOGGA: Newly elected MLA from Shiggaon, Yasir Khan Pathan of the Congress, expressed his displeasure at not being invited on stage during the Karnataka State Folklore University’s convocation held on Monday. Feeling insulted because his name was omitted from the invitation card and he was not welcomed by the university staff, the MLA and his supporters created a commotion at the convocation venue.

As the procession for the convocation ceremony, attended by Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, was underway, MLA Pathan arrived and joined the minister in the procession. After meeting the minister, he rejoined his supporters and voiced his dissatisfaction over not being invited to the stage alongside other dignitaries.

Later, reaching the front of the stage during the convocation, he shouted about not being called to the stage. He also expressed disappointment over not being welcomed upon his arrival at the university. The MLA warned the university staff of “consequences” for their actions.

He accused the university of disrespecting him by excluding his name from the invitation card and lost his temper with the university staff. Supporters of the MLA also confronted the university staff.

The university staff responded by stating that the MLA's behavior was “immature” and that he did not understand the event's protocol.

Meanwhile, MLA Pathan dismissed reports that he was rude to the university authorities. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he acknowledged that he had not yet taken his oath of office. However, he explained that his supporters were unhappy about the perceived slight. He claimed to have advised them not to create a ruckus, emphasizing that such events follow established protocols. He insisted that nothing more had occurred.