BJP leaders seek action against MLA Yatnal

BENGALURU: Senior Karnataka BJP leaders, including former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, have demanded that the party’s central leaders put an end to the internal tussle that is damaging the party.

During the meeting that was attended by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, the leaders expressed concerns over some BJP leaders’ tirades against the state party president BY Vijayendra and other senior leaders. “The Central leaders assured us of putting an end to it soon,” Jnanendra said.

Many in the party are demanding action against senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for his tirade against Vijayendra and former CM BS Yediyurappa. The party central leadership has issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal seeking an explanation within 10 days.

Jnanendra said that thousands of BJP workers like him have built the party and no one should be allowed to weaken it. He said that by criticising the state party chief and senior leaders, they are damaging the party.

The BJP central leadership should talk to them and if they fail to fall in line, action should be taken against them as per the party guidelines, he said. “Our high command is strong and they will address it soon,” he said. Many in the party are hurt by the developments in the last few days and it needs to be stopped, he added.

Speaking to the media after the core committee meeting, Vijayendra said that the party central leaders will decide on Yatnal. The central leaders are taking note of developments in the state and they will decide if they need to take action against Yatnal or not, the state BJP president said.

He said that during the meeting that was attended by Tarun Chugh and other senior leaders, they discussed measures to strengthen the party, including continuing the membership drive and constituting booth-level committees. Responding to a question if the district presidents have given a memorandum seeking action against Yatnal, the BJP leader said district presidents have not given any memorandum to the central leaders.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said “minor issues” within the party will be sorted out within three to four days.

Letter against BYV?

A letter by “anonymous BJP workers” addressed to the RSS chief was doing the rounds. In the letter, they complained against Vijayendra and Yediyurappa and accused them of having an understanding with Congress leaders. Sources in the state BJP termed it as a fake letter.