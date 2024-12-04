Committed to welfare of specially-abled: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Rs 44 crore will be sanctioned in the upcoming budget’s supplementary estimate for the welfare of the specially-abled persons in Karnataka. Speaking at a programme to observe the International Day of Persons With Disabilities organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said that the State Government is committed to empowering the disabled.

There are over 15 lakh specially-abled persons in Karnataka. It is duty of the state to take care of them by providing special facilities, the Chief Minister said. He said that specially-abled people are not a burden on society, but an asset.

The CM said that Karnataka is the first state in India to grant a pension of Rs 1,000 each month to caretakers, who look after people with four types of disability. Siddaramaiah said that an expert committee has been set up to identify government posts which can be given to the disabled persons, apart from the existing reservations. He also said that the state will urge the Union Government to increase the monthly pension.

Girl caresses CM’s cheeks

A specially-abled girl, who was called on to the stage to light the lamp, caressed Siddaramaiah’s cheeks. She hugged the CM and looking at him made the hand gesture ‘super’ and Siddarmaiah, too, smiled and replied with the same gesture and the girl caressed his cheeks.