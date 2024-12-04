Milk sachet in Karnataka will continue to have extra 50ml

BENGALURU: With an increase in milk procurement, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will continue to supply additional 50ml in every sachet and charge Rs 2 more till December-end.

In June, when KMF had started additional supply, it had said this was a temporary phenomena which would be reviewed in December, when supply was back to normal. But it now seems that consumers and suppliers are used to it. “Milk procurement is 92-93 lakh litres per day. Continuous rain and availability of fodder has led to a rise in milk production. We cannot throw milk on the road.

We will continue to supply additional 50ml in every sachet. So far, there does not seem to be any problem in continuing with the same. Procurement is 10lakh litres more than what it was last year at this time. We are hoping it doesn’t rise,” said a KMF official.

Officials also expressed concern over the management of excess milk supply. “The task of processing milk to powder and butter has increased. Every day, 25-30 lakh litres of milk is converted to powder and butter and around 1 lakh litres to ice-cream. But due to cold weather conditions, the demand for ice-cream is not high,” the official added.

KMF is also holding talks to increase supply to consumer markets in other states. On November 25, KMF started selling 10,000-11,000 litres of milk per day in Delhi.

Officials and unions are also holding discussions on hiking the cost of milk. However, no discussion has been held with the chief minister on this.

MANDYA TO DELHI

Mandya Milk Union, one of the largest suppliers to Bengaluru, is also supplying to Delhi. Milk travels 52 hours by road at a temperature of 2 degree Celsius to Delhi, where it is processed at 4 degree Celsius before it is packaged and sold.

This is the first time such an exercise is being carried out, and looking at its success, we are working to expand the market, said a KMF official. “People’s mindset is changing, especially in North India, where they prefer buffalo milk. They are now shifting to cow milk and we are tapping this market,” the official added.