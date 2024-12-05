Congress show of strength in Hassan today

HASSAN: The state Congress is all set to exhibit its strength by conducting the KPCC Janakalyana Swabhimana Samavesha in Hassan on Thursday. Hassan is the bastion of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. The organisers are expecting an attendance of at least one lakh people from Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar districts.

Initially planned as a show of strength by Siddaramaiah’s supporters and called the Swabhimani Samavesha, the convention has now been renamed the Janakalyana Swabhimana Samavesha and will be held under the Congress’ banner after an anonymous letter addressed to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge caused a storm.

DyCM DK Shivakumar, who is also state Congress president, held a party workers’ meeting at the site of the convention on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the convention will be held under the banner of Karnataka Congress and will reply to the allegations made by the Opposition against the State Government.

As many as 16 ministers, including the CM and DyCM, will attend the rally. Also, AICC General Secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka affairs Randeep Singh Surjewala will be present.

Members of different factions of Dalit unions, too, have extended their support for the convention.

As many as 100 KSRTC buses will ferry Congress workers from different parts of the region to the venue. A huge pandal measuring 600 ft x 280 ft has been set up that can accommodate 70,000 people. The Hassan district police have deployed 2,000 personnel at the venue and its vicinity.