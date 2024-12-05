ED questions MUDA officials in site allotment scam; SLAO Manjunath quizzed for three hours

BENGALURU: Officers of Directorate of Enforcement continued to question officials linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam on Wednesday, with MUDA Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) Manjunath being quizzed for three hours. The ED is probing the alleged irregularities in the MUDA site allotment case.

Manjunath was issued a notice to appear before ED officials, and he visited the ED office for questioning. On Tuesday, Urban Development Department Secretary Deepa Cholan appeared for inquiry before the ED, and she was questioned for five hours.

Meanwhile, in a key development in the Lokayukta investigation involving allegations related to the allocation of 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife by MUDA, former MUDA chairman H V Rajeev appeared before the Lokayukta for questioning on Wednesday.

The inquiry, which lasted for three hours, saw Rajeev responding the questions posed by the Lokayukta.

Speaking to the media later, Rajeev said, “Officials asked several questions to which I provided clear answers. The issue of allocating a site to the CM’s wife was presented in the MUDA meeting, and a decision was taken following recommendations of competent authorities.

The CM did not interfere in the matter. The allocation followed the existing 50:50 ratio system, which has been in practice for years and was not introduced during my tenure,” he said.