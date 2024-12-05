Karnataka Houses likely to have tablets for legislators

BENGALURU: By next year, legislators in Karnataka are likely to have touchscreen devices on their tables in both Houses to read reports, bills, and access vital information during sessions.

This is part of the state government’s initiative to make sessions paperless. It is expected to save at least Rs 30 crore annually by not printing reports and booklets to be given to the legislators and others. This initiative will also allow the public to access the draft bills.

With this, Karnataka will become the first state in the country to go paperless in both its Houses. A detailed project report (DPR) will be ready in the next few months. If things move as planned, by next year, the system will be in place.

Though the National E-Vidhan Application (NeVA) facility to make legislature proceedings paperless is in place, only a few states have adopted it. Speaker of the Assembly UT Khader said this facility is not apt for Karnataka as it has a bicameral legislature (Assembly and Council). There are technical issues with it.

He said, “The Centre will share 50 per cent of the project cost. NeVA is not being used by the Parliament itself as it is also bicameral. It is not about the facility’s cost. When this facility is of little help for the bicameral system, what is the use of having it?”