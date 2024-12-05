Only 10.68 per cent of government schools in Karnataka have internet access

BENGALURU: Only 10.68% of government schools in Karnataka have internet connectivity, while 71.98% of private schools have this facility.

In Kerala, 94.57% of government schools have the facility. The percentage of government schools having this facility in Gujarat is 94.18, a reply in Rajya Sabha to a question by MPs Phulo Devi Netam and Ranjeet Ranjan on ‘digital infrastructure in government schools’ revealed this.

Karnataka has 49,679 government schools. Of them, only 5,308 have access to the internet, according to the reply. Of the 19,650 private schools in the state, 14,145 have the facility. The percentage in New Delhi (2,762 government schools), Chandigarh (123) and Puducherry (422) is 100. In Kerala (5,010) and Gujarat (34,699), it is 94.57 and 94.18, respectively. In Bihar (75,558), the percentage is 5.85.

Development educationist Niranjanaradhya VP said it is sad that government schools lack internet connectivity.

“Though digital technologies supplement physical classroom processes where competent and qualified teachers play a significant role, it is important to have access to the internet with appropriate gadgets,” he said.

BYV slams govt over digi gap

“One can also use free technology sources without going for proprietary corporates. However, the state needs to evolve a roadmap for strengthening its government schools in a holistic manner where we need internet connectivity also,” he said, adding that priority should also be given to basic infrastructure such as classrooms, teachers, toilets, drinking water, etc.

“If Kerala can achieve it (high percentage), why not Karnataka with Bengaluru being the Silicon Valley of India?” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said this is due to the neglect of government schools in the state by the ruling Congress. “In the IT capital of India, our children are denied access to basic digital tools due to lack of funds and vision. While 71.98% of private schools in Karnataka enjoy internet connectivity, the government has failed in providing even minimal digital access to schools run by it,” Vijayendra said.

He said this glaring disparity undermines equitable education and jeopardises our children’s future. “I urge the government to bridge this digital gap and ensure internet access to schools run by it across the state,” he added.