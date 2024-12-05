Transgenders plight unheard as they face harassment availing government's shakti scheme

MYSURU: Despite the promise of inclusivity under the state government's Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, members of the transgender communities are facing relentless harassment.
Speaking to TNIE several individuals and transgender activists have alleged that conductors demand they wear sarees or churidars to "prove" their identity as women, forcing them to conform to stereotypical gender norms.
Shivaram, a transgender woman from Mysuru, narrated her ordeal.
“There are many instances where conductor refused to let me board despite my ID card identifying me as a transgender person. He said I wasn’t ‘dressed like a woman.’ It was humiliating.”
"For how many people I should keep on advocating it is not mandatory that a transgender wear saree or churidar or can't grow beard or moustache," he said.
Many from the community have similar stories. Repeated incidents of transgender individuals being stopped mid-journey or denied entry altogether paint a grim picture of systemic bias and several NGOs point out at how a transgender was deboarded midway in Chikkaballapura recently when she questioned the conductor's action.
Adding to their distress, KSRTC conductors have reportedly behaved rudely, using derogatory language, and in some cases, even threatening passengers.
“We are mocked and treated as outcasts. The scheme is supposed to empower women, but where does that leave us?” questioned another transgene activist who experienced similar discrimination.
The lack of clarity in government guidelines regarding the inclusion of transgender people in the Shakti scheme has left many conductors unaware of their eligibility, further exacerbating the issue.
This is not the only case says, Uday, another transgender man from Mysuru said, even if we go to apply for maithri scheme officials demand or ask us why we are not dressed like woman if we are transgender.
"It is not mandatory for us to dress like a woman or undergo breast enlargement surgery to prove we are transgenders, which would cost us lakhs of rupees. When we are being considered transgender what restricts officials or KSRTC conductors to stop us from availing government schemes," she asked.
The issue was even brought to the notice of G Padmavathi, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation, who said this is a serious issue during a discussion with transgenders.
I will request the government to issue a circular to KSRTC and all head of the departments ensuring inclusivity and dignity for all individuals availing the scheme, irrespective of their gender identity.
Activists have also demanded that the government issue identity cards specifically for availing the scheme, removing the dependency on attire to prove gender.
“No one should have to dress a certain way to claim their rights,” emphasised Pranathi, an activist advocating transgender rights and says there are instances where those who try to identify themselves as transgender are being not just questioned but even officials enquire the neighbours to confirm their identity which makes many to be hesitant to reveal their identity.