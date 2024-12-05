Transgenders plight unheard as they face harassment availing government's shakti scheme

MYSURU: Despite the promise of inclusivity under the state government's Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, members of the transgender communities are facing relentless harassment.

Speaking to TNIE several individuals and transgender activists have alleged that conductors demand they wear sarees or churidars to "prove" their identity as women, forcing them to conform to stereotypical gender norms.

Shivaram, a transgender woman from Mysuru, narrated her ordeal.

“There are many instances where conductor refused to let me board despite my ID card identifying me as a transgender person. He said I wasn’t ‘dressed like a woman.’ It was humiliating.”

"For how many people I should keep on advocating it is not mandatory that a transgender wear saree or churidar or can't grow beard or moustache," he said.

Many from the community have similar stories. Repeated incidents of transgender individuals being stopped mid-journey or denied entry altogether paint a grim picture of systemic bias and several NGOs point out at how a transgender was deboarded midway in Chikkaballapura recently when she questioned the conductor's action.