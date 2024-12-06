Activist files complaint against former MUDA commissioner

MYSURU: In a fresh twist to allegations surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint against former MUDA commissioner DB Natesh on Thursday.
Krishna accused Natesh of amassing wealth through the sale of illegal sites and allegedly laundering the earnings by investing them in various private companies through his wife, Rashmi.
The complaint, lodged with the Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent, has alleged that in connection with the MUDA cases and irregularities, Rashmi has funneled the illegally acquired funds into companies through which several properties in Mysuru and Bengaluru have been purchased.
Krishna even handed over certain documents pertaining to several registered companies and LLPs in which Rashmi is either the director or the managing director.
Speaking to the media, Krishna alleged that several BJP leaders, including Mysuru district BJP president L R Mahadevaswamy, and their family members are also either directors or hold positions in these companies. This revelation has now placed the BJP in an awkward position, especially after its vocal stance against the MUDA case.
Speaking to the reporters after filing the complaint, Krishna said, “I doubt that the illegal money generated from the irregularities was strategically invested in companies through a former MUDA commissioner’s wife, which also has links to influential individuals, including a BJP leader.”
He further revealed plans to escalate the matter by filing a formal complaint with the Directorate of Enforcement to investigate potential violations of money laundering laws.