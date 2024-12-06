Activist files complaint against former MUDA commissioner

MYSURU: In a fresh twist to allegations surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint against former MUDA commissioner DB Natesh on Thursday.

Krishna accused Natesh of amassing wealth through the sale of illegal sites and allegedly laundering the earnings by investing them in various private companies through his wife, Rashmi.

The complaint, lodged with the Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent, has alleged that in connection with the MUDA cases and irregularities, Rashmi has funneled the illegally acquired funds into companies through which several properties in Mysuru and Bengaluru have been purchased.

Krishna even handed over certain documents pertaining to several registered companies and LLPs in which Rashmi is either the director or the managing director.