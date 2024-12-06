BJP accuses CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar of sabotaging KMF to help private players

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has accused the Congress government of sabotaging Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) Nandini brand of products.

“The same Congress that spun a fake narrative about Amul taking over Nandini has now come to power and is destroying Nandini from within,” the BJP leader said taking to social media.

He said that KMF Managing Director MK Jagadish, the driving force behind Nandini’s success, was abruptly transferred ahead of the launch of innovative products like idli/dosa batter to rival brands.

“Under his leadership, Nandini scaled new heights, sponsoring ISL, Pro-Kabaddi, and international cricket teams, while expanding to Delhi, Dubai, and reviving ties with Tirupati. Now, CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar, hand-in-hand with the Kerala lobby, have sabotaged Nandini to protect private brands.

A dedicated bureaucrat is being punished for doing his job well-unacceptable in this government!” he stated.

“Who is behind this conspiracy? The people of Karnataka demand answers!” the BJP leader added.