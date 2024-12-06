Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah shows he is numero uno in party, government

BENGALURU: The Congress’ Jana Kalyna Swabhimani Samavesha in Hassan on Thursday has come as a shot in the arm for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to send out a message that he is the numero uno both in the party and the State Government.
State Congress insiders told The New Indian Express that the convention turned out to be an event to boost the image of Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah’s supporters from across the state, mostly Kurubas, gathered voluntarily... we just joined them. If any change of guard happens, Siddaramaiah’s say will be primordial as a majority of the 138 MLAs are with him,” a KPCC functionary said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who joined the Siddaramaiah coterie, indirectly threw his hat in the ring by saying that there was no pact at the high command level that Siddaramaiah should transfer power to his deputy, DK Shivakumar, after two-and-a-half years.
“I am not aware of any agreement on power sharing. I have asked two or three people (Congress leaders) in Delhi and the state about this. No one has said that there is an agreement. I do not know what Shivakumar meant by that (pact).Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clearly stated that there is no such agreement,” Dr Parameshwara echoed the feelings ofSiddaramaiah, who on Wednesday had said that there was no pact.
“If there is an agreement now, why should we all (other leaders) be there? Let the two of them do politics. Shouldn’t there be anyone else (to be part of the decision)? There cannot be such an agreement. Therefore, we will be bound by whatever the high command finally decides. We will accept whatever the high command decides,” Parameshwara told the media in Bengaluru on Thursday just before leaving for Hassan.
Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, speaking to the media, sarcastically wished Siddaramaiah to remain as CM for the next 15 years. If there is pressure from the high command for a change of guard, a smooth transition of power is unlikely unless Siddaramaiah accepts it.
He, however, may insist that a Dalit be made his successor, according to political analysts. “If Shivakumar cannot become the CM, the opposition parties, especially JDS, may try to capitalise on it by wooing back the Vokkaligas,” remarked a Congress leader.
Siddaramaiah and his associates are also likely to pitch their choice of leader as KPCC president. Several Congress leaders, including ministers Satish Jarkiholi, KN Rajanna, Eshwar Khandre, and MB Patil are in the race to be the next state Congress chief.