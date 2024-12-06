Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah shows he is numero uno in party, government

BENGALURU: The Congress’ Jana Kalyna Swabhimani Samavesha in Hassan on Thursday has come as a shot in the arm for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to send out a message that he is the numero uno both in the party and the State Government.

State Congress insiders told The New Indian Express that the convention turned out to be an event to boost the image of Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah’s supporters from across the state, mostly Kurubas, gathered voluntarily... we just joined them. If any change of guard happens, Siddaramaiah’s say will be primordial as a majority of the 138 MLAs are with him,” a KPCC functionary said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who joined the Siddaramaiah coterie, indirectly threw his hat in the ring by saying that there was no pact at the high command level that Siddaramaiah should transfer power to his deputy, DK Shivakumar, after two-and-a-half years.