Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar says he will back CM like a rock

HASSAN: In a surprise for the massive gathering of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s supporters at the KPCC Janakalyana Swabhimana Samavesha in Hassan - the bastion of Vokkaliga leader and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda - Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would back Siddaramaiah like a rock, now and always.

Addressing the mammoth KPCC Swabhimani Samavesha, Shivakumar said he is committed to his words and will discharge his responsibilities honestly, in the interest of the party. He said the Samavesha was organized to console families, especially women, who had been insulted and attacked by JDS leaders.

Coming down heavily on JDS and BJP leaders for allegedly trying to destabilise the government, Shivakumar said no party leader could destabilise the state government, which has the support of all sections of society.

He criticised JDS leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy for joining hands with the BJP and flouting his party’s ethics.

Home Minister Dr Parameshwara said JDS leaders have no moral right to speak about secularism and minorities. Admitting that the Congress supports minorities, he said the party is always committed to uplift the downtrodden and poor.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa criticized the Centre for formulating anti-Constitution and anti-democratic policies. The Centre has failed to protect the interest of Dalits, minorities and downtrodden, he said, accusing the Centre of misusing autonomous bodies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department to target opposition party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed and other leaders lauded Siddaramaiah and lambasted the JDS and BJP.