Karnataka Minister Khandre moots Tamil Nadu model to curb human, jumbo conflict

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday told state forest officials to submit a report on using steel ropes as a barricade to reduce man-elephant conflict. But forest officials said the method is not new and was already experimented on a stretch of 5.5km in Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves in 2022, but was not found useful as elephants had crossed them, and human death were also reported.

He cited the case of Tamil Nadu putting up steel barricades which cost Rs 45 lakh for 1 kilometre, which is far more economical than the rail barricades erected by the Karnataka forest department, which cost Rs 1.5 crore per kilometre. Also, rails are not easily available.

Asking officials to submit a report within 10 days, Khandre said a study should be conducted on alternative ways to prevent elephants and gaurs from entering human habitations and destroying crops. He told officials to prepare a comparative report on the loss of life and crop damage before and after installation of rail barricades.