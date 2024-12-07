Another maternal death at BIMS, fifth since November 9

BALLARI: Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital reported another maternal death on Thursday. This is the fifth case reported from the hospital since November 9.

Summayya Abdul, 25, died after she was administered a banned intravenous glucose solution. Family members of Summayya claimedthat her health deteriorated after she gave birth to a baby girl on November 22.

They alleged that Summayya died because of the banned glucose solution and negligence on the part of BIMS staffers. Meanwhile, local BJP and JDS leaders visited the hospital and registered their protest stating that Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and officials from his ministry did not visit the hospital despite five maternal death cases.

Hospital didn’t inform woman was high-risk case: Kin

Sources in the hospital confirmed that of the nine high-risk pregnant women admitted, five died and four have been discharged. The government has directed the hospital not to use the banned glucose solution, they said.