Another maternal death at BIMS, fifth since November 9

BALLARI: Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital reported another maternal death on Thursday. This is the fifth case reported from the hospital since November 9.
Summayya Abdul, 25, died after she was administered a banned intravenous glucose solution. Family members of Summayya claimedthat her health deteriorated after she gave birth to a baby girl on November 22.
They alleged that Summayya died because of the banned glucose solution and negligence on the part of BIMS staffers. Meanwhile, local BJP and JDS leaders visited the hospital and registered their protest stating that Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and officials from his ministry did not visit the hospital despite five maternal death cases.
Hospital didn’t inform woman was high-risk case: Kin
Sources in the hospital confirmed that of the nine high-risk pregnant women admitted, five died and four have been discharged. The government has directed the hospital not to use the banned glucose solution, they said.
Former minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu, who visited the hospital on Friday, blamed the state government for the maternal deaths here. He criticised Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and district in-charge minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for their lack of response to maternal deaths at BIMS. “Patients in the hospital are living in fear,” Sriramulu said.
“Senior leaders of our party have filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, and I demand the resignation of the health minister. A compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be given to the kin of the deceased,” he said.
Summayya’s husband Abdul Khan, who expressed his anguish at the hospital staff, said that his wife gave birth to a baby girl on November 22. The doctors told his family members that her condition was serious, but they never informed them that she was a high-risk case.
“Had they informed us, we would have shifted her to a private hospital,” Khan said. He alleged that his wife died because of negligence on the part of BIMS doctors. The government should take action against them, he said.