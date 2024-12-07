IIMA releases case studies on Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad released case studies on the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav. Called as the Pramukh Swami Maharaj (PSM) Nagar, an area of around 600-acres on the outskirts of Ahmedabad was transformed in a matter of nine months to celebrate the centenary year of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

More than 1.2 crore people visited the PSM Nagar between December 15, 2022 and January 13, 2023 and the IIMA took up a case study on this event, which is said to be one of the world’s largest religious congregation.

Authored by professors Vishal Gupta, Saral Mukherjee, and Chetan Soman, the studies explore the planning and execution of PSM Nagar, created by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). Prof Saral Mukherjee and Prof Chetan Soman highlighted the design and execution of this mega-project, emphasising innovative approaches to infrastructure, logistics, sustainability, and the role of technology.

This initiative represents a academic milestone, drawing comparisons to Harvard University’s case study on the Kumbh Mela. It underscores how PSM Nagar exemplifies a unique blend of scale, offering timeless lessons for projects of any magnitude.