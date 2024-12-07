Karnataka cabinet eases rules for higher education institutions run by minorities

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Friday decided to free religious minority higher education institutions from certain rules, including enrolling 50% of students from minority communities, to get the minority status.

It also decided that two-third of the staff of these institutions should be from respective minority communities.

The cabinet decided to publish the draft of the amendment to the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Terms and Conditions for Granting Recognition to Minority Educational Institutions) (College Education) (1st Amendment) Rules, 2024, in the Karnataka Gazette and invite objections or suggestions from the affected parties. If no objections are received, the draft rules will be finalised without presenting them before the cabinet again.

“Since the population of Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi communities is small among minorities in the state, it is difficult to have 50% student strength from these communities in the institutions run by them as per the existing rules to declare them as minority education institutions,” the cabinet observed and justified the amendment to the existing rules.