'Ready to quit if that helps': Karnataka Health Minister Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said he is “ready to resign” if that helps, over the rising maternal deaths in Ballari, whose toll has now touched five.
“If I am at fault, I am ready to step down. This is not about prestige or power, it’s about people’s lives,” Gundu Rao told the media on Friday.
“If my resignation will help, I am prepared to do so. But we are taking this matter very seriously,” he added, describing the situation as a challenge for him and the government.
In November, four women lost their life in Ballari. Out of nine patients, who were facing health issues, four died. A fifth patient, who was receiving treatment, also passed away on Thursday night, Gundu Rao said.
“We have been informed that there were complications, and we need to wait for the medical audit,” the minister added. The patient had stabilised, was taken off the ventilator, and had started walking.
She was also off antibiotics, Gundu Rao said, adding that the update the department received indicated that the patient was improving. However, now the department seeks the final report to determine exactly what happened, he said.
Last week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the suspension of Drugs Controller Dr S Umesh and ordered the prosecution of Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals, a West Bengal-based pharma company, whose Ringer’s lactate is suspected to have contributed to the deaths of the women.
“We are investigating the company. In addition to the IV fluid, we have withheld all other supplies from this company,” Gundu Rao stated, adding that a state team has inspected the company’s facility in West Bengal. The health minister called for a complete overhaul of the drug regulatory system, saying, “Pharma companies face no consequences when they make mistakes, as if the laws are designed to protect them. As a country and state, we are failing to hold wrongdoers accountable.” He added that there is an urgent need for stricter measures to regulate substandard medicines.
The minister stated that his government has also written to the central drugs control department, saying, “We are asking them why their labs are clearing drugs that have failed our tests. When this happens, we are unable to blacklist a company or reject its materials.”
Gundu Rao further revealed that the state recorded 327 maternal deaths since April this year. “I have requested an investigation into each case. Why did these deaths occur? Were there medical reasons, or was there something else?” he said.
State cabinet expresses concern
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his deep concern about the maternal deaths as five pregnant women died after delivery in Ballari. Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao presented a detailed report on the deaths, following which the cabinet decided that precautionary measures should be taken to check such incidents from recurring.