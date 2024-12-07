'Ready to quit if that helps': Karnataka Health Minister Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said he is “ready to resign” if that helps, over the rising maternal deaths in Ballari, whose toll has now touched five.

“If I am at fault, I am ready to step down. This is not about prestige or power, it’s about people’s lives,” Gundu Rao told the media on Friday.

“If my resignation will help, I am prepared to do so. But we are taking this matter very seriously,” he added, describing the situation as a challenge for him and the government.

In November, four women lost their life in Ballari. Out of nine patients, who were facing health issues, four died. A fifth patient, who was receiving treatment, also passed away on Thursday night, Gundu Rao said.

“We have been informed that there were complications, and we need to wait for the medical audit,” the minister added. The patient had stabilised, was taken off the ventilator, and had started walking.

She was also off antibiotics, Gundu Rao said, adding that the update the department received indicated that the patient was improving. However, now the department seeks the final report to determine exactly what happened, he said.

Last week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the suspension of Drugs Controller Dr S Umesh and ordered the prosecution of Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals, a West Bengal-based pharma company, whose Ringer’s lactate is suspected to have contributed to the deaths of the women.