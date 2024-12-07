Seven Air Force pilots complete training

BENGALURU: The Indian Air Force on Friday announced that seven officers have completed their 24th Production Test Pilots course from the Air Force Test Pilots School (AFTPS) of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Bengaluru.

An official release said, of the seven officers, six are from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and one is from the Indian Coast Guard. Squadron Leader Ashish Bhardwaj received the best all- round student trophy for his performance throughout the course.

These graduates will now contribute to Indian aerospace technology, supporting the nation’s defence and indigenous aircraft production efforts, the release said.

Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force along with representatives from the IAF, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Society of Experimental Test Pilots and Society of Flight Test Engineers participated in the event.

Over the years, the AFTPS has produced highly skilled test pilots who have contributed to defence aerospace and space programmes including the Gaganyaan Mission. The school has also trained officers from other countries also. Till date 46 flight test courses, 23 production test pilots courses and four remotely piloted aircraft test courses have been held.

The AFTPS is the fifth institution in the world and the only one in India.