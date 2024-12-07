Special cabinet meet raises hopes of big funds for Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

MYSURU: The special cabinet meeting held in Kalaburagi on September 17 to address issues concerning Kalyana-Karnataka region, has inspired calls for a similar meeting in Chamarajanagar district.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed, in principle, to hold the first-ever cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara hills in January, raising hopes of elected representatives and officers of the region that they may get additional funds for development. The district figured in the Nanjundappa Committee report on regional imbalance. Then, former chief minister SM Krishna had held a mini cabinet meeting at BR Hills and executed health programmes and infrastructure projects.

Chamarajanagar district was carved out of Mysuru district on August 15, 1997, but has failed to see much development. It carried a jinx that visiting chief ministers would lose power, but Siddaramaiah disproved the jinx by visiting the district a number of times. He wanted to create history by holding a review meeting, and draw the roadmap for development of the district, that has more than 51 per cent forest cover, tiger reserves, historical temples and a sizable tribal population.

District minister K Venkatesh and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, who held a KDP meeting and listed out problems of the district, prevailed on CM Siddaramaiah to hold a cabinet meeting.