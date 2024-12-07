Suspension order of ‘drunk’ teacher kept a secret in Karnataka

BALEGADDE (UTTARA KANNADA): Despite a teacher being suspended by the Deputy Director Public Instruction, Sirsi, for coming to the school in an inebriated state, the suspension order was kept under wraps for some days and the teacher is seen in and around the school.

The accused Prakash Naik was suspended for dereliction of duty and being absent, violating the norms.

Naik, a teacher with Government Lower Primary School at Balegadde village in Yellapur taluk has been suspended as he was always absent for duty and this fact was established whenever there was a surprise visit by the officials and the SDMC chairman. However, the staff attendance register has been signed on those particular days.

Accordingly, a letter from the office of DDPI, Sirsi Circle, refers to his absence stating that he has been absent violating the rules and points out that he was absent on August 20, 2024 when the chairman SDMC, LPS, Balegadde visited the school.