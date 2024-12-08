BJP Karnataka affirms BY Vijayendra’s leadership in polls

BENGALURU: The state BJP core committee that met on Saturday held deliberations to quell the internal bickering in the party ahead of the local body elections expected to be held in 2025. It sent out a firm message that there will be no change in the leadership in the state unit of the party, and state party president BY Vijayendra will lead the party in the polls.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of senior party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal taking out a separate rally against the alleged grabbing of land belonging to farmers and religious institutions by the Karnataka Waqf Board. Yatnal is also a vocal critic of Vijayendra and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

The core committee on Saturday advised all party leaders to work alongside those who are committed to the party’s ideology and work to strengthen it in the state, informed sources told The New Sunday Express, adding that taking action against Yatnal has been left to the party high command.

“We want to face the upcoming panchayat polls with great vigour. Power to change the party leadership lies with the grassroots workers or national leaders... not with any intermediatory persons,” the party’s state in-charge, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, told the media after the meeting.

Agarwal clarified that they will take a further decision after studying Yatnal’s reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party’s disciplinary committee recently.