Karnataka cabinet approves Sarjapur-Hebbal Metro line, needs final nod from Centre

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet has finally given the green signal for the eagerly-awaited Sarjapur to Hebbal Metro Line via Koramangala and Mehkri Circle.

The city’s northern and southern parts are set to be connected via the Central Business District and the line will completely revolutionise Metro commute by intersecting at eight points enroute with other transportation modes. It has been eagerly welcomed by commuters but is still a long way off from taking final shape.

CM Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech on July 7, 2023, took everyone by surprise by announcing a new Metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal at Rs 16,000 crore. The cost was finalised at Rs 28,405 crore in the Detailed Project Report.

However, the actual line will take anywhere between six months and a year to get the final nod, said BMRCL sources.