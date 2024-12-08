Karnataka cabinet approves Sarjapur-Hebbal Metro line, needs final nod from Centre
BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet has finally given the green signal for the eagerly-awaited Sarjapur to Hebbal Metro Line via Koramangala and Mehkri Circle.
The city’s northern and southern parts are set to be connected via the Central Business District and the line will completely revolutionise Metro commute by intersecting at eight points enroute with other transportation modes. It has been eagerly welcomed by commuters but is still a long way off from taking final shape.
CM Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech on July 7, 2023, took everyone by surprise by announcing a new Metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal at Rs 16,000 crore. The cost was finalised at Rs 28,405 crore in the Detailed Project Report.
However, the actual line will take anywhere between six months and a year to get the final nod, said BMRCL sources.
“It has to be sent to the Institute of Urban Transportation as well as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for their opinion. They will independently review it and their suggestions have to be incorporated,” he said.
The Detailed Project Report, finalised with their consent, needs to be sent with a PIB note to various Central departments, including Niti Aayog, Railway, Civil Aviation and Environment ministries, Economic Affairs department and Statistics department. All their inputs need to be taken on board and a final revised Detailed Project Report prepared.
It needs to be approved by the Union Cabinet. “The whole process could take anywhere between six months to a year. The earliest we can get approval is June 2025 but it could even take up to December 2025,” said another official.