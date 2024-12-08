Karnataka legislature winter session in Belgavi set for heated debates

The entire state machinery will be in the border city of Belagavi for a nine-day winter session of the state legislature starting Monday. As the ruling and opposition parties gear up for a face-off, expectations are high among people in the region. At the same time, apprehension looms large as politics often takes precedence over development.

The session being held within weeks after the fiercely fought bypolls that witnessed vitriolic campaigning from all sides, is likely to witness heated debates over several issues. Issues that are likely to come up for discussions include the Waqf Board’s notices to farmers and religious institutions; crop loss due to heavy rains; deaths of women at Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS); FIR against a Vokkaliga community seer over his remarks on voting rights to Muslims; alleged corruption in Excise Department, pending irrigation projects and the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) letter to the Lokayukta indicating wrongdoings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment.

The MUDA case, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members are among the accused, is expected to generate considerable heat. The CM and his ministers have questioned the central agency’s intent in writing to Lokayukta and accused it of trying to influence the ongoing probe.

Congress’ confidence is bolstered by its 3:0 win in the bypolls and Siddaramaiah would be heading to Belagavi after a massive show of strength in Hassan. The rally in the Vokkaliga heartland seems to have sent a strong message to senior leaders in Congress that Siddaramaiah, despite facing serious charges in the MUDA case, remains the top mass leader in the party.

In a way, this session will test the opposition’s ability to put up a united front and scrutinise the government’s functioning. As things stand now, the BJP, which is a principal opposition party, is in total disarray. Lack of unity among its senior leaders came to the fore on several issues.

A faction headed by MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal had launched a protest over the Waqf Board land issue, weeks before the party under the leadership of state president BY Vijayendra started its campaign on the same issue. Many in the party believe differences among the leaders resulted in a setback in the recent bypolls. The ball is now in the court of the central leadership.