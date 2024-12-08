Mining proposal in Karnataka's Devadari Hills pose threat to medicinal plant

BENGALURU: Protecting the Devadari Hills and forests in Sandur taluk is imperative to ensure availability of Olibanum gum used in medicines for arthritis and joint pains.

Olibanum gum, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, is used in ointments for pain relief. It is extracted from Boswellia serrata plants found in the forests of Sandur taluk and in the Devadari Hills.

Noted environmentalist and retired forest official AN Yellappa Reddy told TNSE that the forests and the native medicinal plant species of the region are in danger because of a proposal for mining there.

“If need be, the forest department and the state government should move courts to protect the region that houses such endemic and native medicinal plant species,” he said.

Reddy was speaking on the sidelines of a function to mark 60 years of ‘My Forests’ in the city on Saturday. Forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar B Khandre participated in the function.