Nikhil Kumaraswamy likely to lead JDS in Karnataka's future elections

BENGALURU: JDS Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who recently lost the Channapatna Assembly bypoll, is likely to lead the regional party in future elections in Karnataka starting from the elections to zilla and taluk panchayat likely to be held in 2025.

Apart from last month’s bypoll, Nikhil, son of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, lost his two previous electoral battles too—the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya as a JDS-Congress alliance candidate and the 2023 Assembly polls from Ramanagara, a seat that his mother, Anitha Kumaraswamy, had sacrificed for him. Nikhil’s third straight defeat came in Channapatna, a seat vacated by his father Kumaraswamy after the latter was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandya this year.

At present, Kumaraswamy is the state JDS president.

Now with Kumaraswamy a Union Minister, the baton is likely to be passed on to Nikhil, informed sources told The New Sunday Express.

A win in Channapatna would have given a much-needed boost to Nikhil. But undeterred by the back-to-back defeats, the young JDS leader is now moving on to organise the party, said JDS insiders.