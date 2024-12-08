Those involved in Covid graft won’t be spared: DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that those involved in corruption in management of the Covid-19 pandemic will not be spared.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet sub-committee meeting, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said that the State Government has accepted Justice Michael D’Cunha’s Committee report on Covid-19 irregularities and the government is constituting a committee consisting of serving and retired officials to look at the report.

“To ensure that no one unnecessarily faces trouble, a committee is being formed to look into the report. The committee is to just guide us in taking follow-up action,” he said.

Shivakumar said that a departmental inquiry will also be conducted against the officials and as per the recommendations of Justice D’Cunha’s report and criminal proceedings will also be initiated.

“It can be any number of cases. We have accepted the report and whatever action can be taken legally, it will be taken,” he said responding to a question if FIR will be registered against those named in the report.

The DyCM said they will again take stock of the investigation in Belagavi. He said the cabinet sub-committee will not be involved with the procedures and a free hand has been given to officials to investigate the Covid-19 irregularities.