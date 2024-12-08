Will act after expert panel submits report on BIMS tragedy: Karnataka Health Minister

BALLARI: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and a Lokayukta team visited Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital here in view of five maternal deaths reported since November 9.
During his visit, the minister said that the State Government has taken the tragedy at the BIMS Hospital seriously and it would be discussed in the winter session in Belagavi to start from Monday. A decision would be taken after a thorough discussion, he added.
The Lokayukta team visited the pharmaceutical unit at the district hospital and VIMS and gathered information from the staff there.
Gundu Rao said that a committee of experts would be formed to investigate the reasons for maternal deaths. Action would be taken based on the committee’s report.
Prosecution order
The minister revealed that the Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society had flagged IV Ringer Lactate solution unfit for use, although the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) issued a positive report. In response, a letter has been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for clarification. A prosecution order will be issued against West Bengal Pharmaceuticals.
On the death of infants across the state, the minister said that he would hold a discussion with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah soon. Steps would be taken to give compensation to the victims’ families. A team of experts would be sent to study the reasons for the death of infants.
“After we received information on the unnatural death of an infant in the district, a team led by the vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences was formed to investigate the reasons for it and submit a report. We are committed to ensuring that such incidents do not happen again in the state,” he elaborated.
Former BJP minister B Sriramulu staged a protest on the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences premises on Saturday seeking action against those responsible for the tragedy.
After the health minister assured him that action would be taken, Sriramulu ended his protest.
Meanwhile, members of the BJP Mahila Morcha also visited Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital on Saturday.