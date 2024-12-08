Will act after expert panel submits report on BIMS tragedy: Karnataka Health Minister

BALLARI: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and a Lokayukta team visited Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital here in view of five maternal deaths reported since November 9.

During his visit, the minister said that the State Government has taken the tragedy at the BIMS Hospital seriously and it would be discussed in the winter session in Belagavi to start from Monday. A decision would be taken after a thorough discussion, he added.

The Lokayukta team visited the pharmaceutical unit at the district hospital and VIMS and gathered information from the staff there.

Gundu Rao said that a committee of experts would be formed to investigate the reasons for maternal deaths. Action would be taken based on the committee’s report.

Prosecution order

The minister revealed that the Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society had flagged IV Ringer Lactate solution unfit for use, although the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) issued a positive report. In response, a letter has been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for clarification. A prosecution order will be issued against West Bengal Pharmaceuticals.