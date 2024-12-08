Will recover encroached forest lands where long-term lease dues pending: Karnataka forest minister Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, environment and Ecology Department Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Saturday said an appeal will be made to the courts to cancel the lease period of the companies and agencies that have occupied forest areas on long-term lease periods and have not paid the lease amount.

Speaking at the 60 years celebration of ‘MyForest’ and the release of the journal, in the city, he said there are multiple and stringent laws for forest and land protection, yet there is encroachment and cases where long-term lease dues are pending and long pending appeals in courts are standing.

The nature of the land cannot be changed and one of the prime clause in all lease agreements is that the land use cannot be altered during the lease period. The government is working to recover the leased and encroached lands.

“Not a single inch of land will be encroached and all forest lands will be recovered,” he said.