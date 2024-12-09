Binge watch! Karnataka looks to launch own OTT platform

BENGALURU: In line with the Kerala government-owned over-the-top (OTT) platform -- ‘C-space’ -- the Karnataka government’s Sree Kanteerava Studios Limited is gearing up to launch its own OTT service. The move is aimed at improving revenues for Sree Kanteerava Studios, which now earns by renting out its studio space for film and television production. Along with this, the state-owned facility is also aiming to venture into movie and serial production.

Accordingly, Sree Kanteerava Studios Chairman Mahaboob Pasha has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to consider the request, and has stated that the move will not only help improve revenues, but will also provide employment to those dependent on the film industry.

In a letter addressed to the CM dated December 7, Pasha said, “The 310th meeting of the board of directors was held on November 30. There, it was decided that Sree Kanteerava Studios will enter commercial business and produce movies and short films.” He added that in order to foray into commercial business, Sree Kanteerava Studios has amended its Memorandum of Association.