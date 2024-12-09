Builder ignores RERA order, helpless homebuyers wait for flats

BENGALURU: The 266 home buyers of apartments in a posh residential complex at Haralur village are facing a bleak future. After investing all their savings in flats in ‘Frontier Heights’ in Varthur hobli, they are clueless about the fate of their homes. The builder has neither completed it, nor has he adhered to an order passed by the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) over a year ago.

The Rs 120-crore project has 15 floors (plus a ground floor) with five blocks. The office of the developer, Frontier Shelters Pvt Ltd, is in Koramangala. Proprietor Anand Reddy, who resides in the same area, is unreachable. This despite homebuyers repeatedly staging protests outside his residence.

Cases have been filed with K-RERA, consumer court and the local police station but there seems to be no relief in sight for them. Among the desperate owners are Himshika Das and her husband Himanshu Lahkar. “We bought a 3BHK apartment, making full payment of nearly Rs 1 crore in April 2018, with the assurance that it would be ready for handover by June 2019. Initially, Covid and labour shortage were given as reasons for non-completion. It is the end of 2024 now and there is no sign of our house being handed over to us,” she told TNIE.

Sadananda Bhat bought a 3BHK house of a different dimension, for Rs 75 lakh. “I bought my property in September 2017. So far, I have paid up to Rs 69 lakh. Initially, it was planned as a ground-plus-11 structure, the plan was later modified to make it 15 floors,” he explained.

Due to the huge delay in handover, as many as 40 owners have individually filed cases in the consumer court, he added.