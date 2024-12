BENGALURU: In 2025, scams won’t just knock on your door asking for OTPs or requesting you to click suspicious links — they will come straight to you, looking like people you know and trust. Whether it is a video call from your boss or an official-looking government app offering benefits, cybercriminals will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deepfakes -- manipulated videos or audio that appear real, to create lifelike traps. With convincing voices, realistic messages and fake platforms, they will make it almost impossible to tell what’s real and what’s a scam.

A recent report by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Seqrite outlines the alarming evolution of these scams, fuelled by AI and deepfake technology. The report, which projects AI and deepfake generated cyber attacks to double in 2025, warns that cybercriminals are poised to target critical sectors like healthcare and finance with tailored phishing campaigns, fake video messages, and adaptive malware. The report highlights how these attacks will exploit trust, using realistic content and advanced techniques to compromise systems, steal sensitive data, and disrupt essential services.

Upcoming trends

Experts highlight that fraudsters always opt for sectors which are vulnerable. For example, the next trend could be a hospital’s staff receiving a video call that appears to be from their director, urgently instructing them to transfer funds to purchase critical medical equipment. In finance, scammers often target employees handling money or sensitive accounts. For instance, a deepfake of a CEO could be used to instruct a finance team member to urgently transfer money to a specific account, claiming it is for a confidential deal.