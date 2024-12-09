Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader stresses on cooperation from all sides

BELAGAVI: Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Sunday said that cooperation from both the Ruling and Opposition members is needed to make the winter session of the legislature to be held in Belagavi from December 9 to 20 a success.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the preparations at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Sunday, Khader said that issues concerning the entire state, with priority to North Karnataka, should be discussed in the course of the 10-day session.

The session will officially begin at 11 am on December 9. At 10.30 am, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will unveil a large oil painting of the historic Anubhava Mantapa.

Elaborating on the schedule, Khader said that the three newly elected members will take an oath on the first day. A Budget Advisory Committee meeting will be held in the afternoon, and the agenda of the next session will be discussed and finalised in this meeting.

“This time, a lengthy discussion will be held on five Bills. Two ordinance replacement bills will be taken up for consideration. A Question Hour has been scheduled for 10 days in the session. Calling Attention, Zero Hour, and Motion Adjournment will be held. So far, 3,004 questions, 205 attention-grabbing instructions, 96 Rule 351 instructions have been received. In addition, three private Bills have also been received,” the Speaker said.

8,500 staffers

A new chair for the Speaker has been made using rosewood in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, similar to the one in the Assembly Hall in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. A total of 8,500 officers and staffers and approximately 6,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth functioning of the session. Also, 10 committees have been formed under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi for various arrangements, including accommodation, transport, food, etc. The government is spending close to Rs 25 crore towards the winter session, he added.

Expo on Gandhi’s 100 portraits

An exhibition of commemorative photographs of the 10th Congress session held in Belagavi in 1924 under the presidency of Mahatma Gandhi has been organised for students and teachers coming to watch the session. As many as 100 rare photographs of Mahatma Gandhi will be on display, said Speaker UT Khader.