Karnataka forest department clears Eucalyptus trees, starts safari to boost Blackbuck sanctuary

BENGALURU: In an attempt to take the pressure off prime forest areas and to promote grasslands, the state forest department is improving the grassland terrains, removing Eucalyptus trees and starting a safari.

One such is the case in Ranebennur’s Blackbuck sanctuary, where the department has started the exercise of clearing Eucalyptus trees, clearing the grasslands and improving the habitat for the herbivore species. The department also started a safari in the region, in coordination with the villagers in the vicinity. According to forest department officials this has helped in reducing the man- animal conflict.

“We started safari a month back using department jeeps. Earlier private vehicles were being used which was hampering the sightings and disturbing the species. Now the footfall and the income has increased,” said Sanctuary’s Deputy Conservator of Forests, Abdul Azeez A Shaikh.

The chapter to remove Eucalyptus plantations from the sanctuary was recently added and after this the Blackbuck sightings have improved. That is not all, the sightings of carnivores including fox and leopards have also increased. The incidents of Blackbucks raiding crops has also come down.